Water Safety Reminders from Rivanna River Company

Summer is just around the corner and the owners of the Rivanna River Company want to remind you about water safety. Whether you're tubing, kayaking, or paddle boarding, there are a few things they want you to know before you start your next trip.

The changing weather means outdoor enthusiasts have to pay attention to a lot more than just the water levels. Just last week the Rivanna River Company had to shut down because all the rain made water levels too high and activities too dangerous.

Rivanna River Company co-owner Gabe Silver says the biggest danger on Virginia rivers are trees. “When those trees go near the water, they are called a sweeper because you can get swept as you go under them. When they go into the water or the water rises into the trees, you can have strainers.”

A strainer can be a log or branches or anything that moving water is passing through that you cannot cut through. “What can happen really easily is you can get pinned and when you get pinned, moving water is relentless, it doesn't let up and it can be a very dangerous situation,” he said.

Co-owner Sonya Silver says one of the most overlooked safety tips is wearing a life jacket. "Wear your life jacket. That is just so so important, it doesn't do any good sitting in the boat."

You should also know the forecast and the skill levels of people in your group. "You might know what you're doing, but does everyone in your party have some experience that is going to prepare them for whatever river you have chosen to do?" Gabe said.

You should also find out the water level. If it's too high, you could run into rapids. If the water level is too low, you risk getting caught on the rocks.

“If they are getting caught on rocks and having to drag your boat over little shoals constantly the whole time you're out there, it’s just not much fun,” said Sonya.

“When you're on a lake you can chill. When you are on a river, the river might be taking you in a direction you don't want to go, so you need to be ready to paddle aggressively toward the safer parts of a river,” Gabe stated.

The Rivanna River Company uses a water gauge in Palmyra. Anytime the water is above four feet, they're forced to shut down.

The Silvers say whether you choose to do your water activities with them or another company, it's always best to give someone like them a call with any questions about water safety or levels.