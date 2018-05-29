Report: Virginia Tax Data Shows First Quarter 2018 Regional Retail Sales Up in Area Localities

Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce Press Release:

The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce today released compiled sales & use tax data showing that during 2018’s first quarter (January-March), retail sales rose throughout the region compared with the first quarter of last year.

It is important to note that differing leading Easter holiday sales timing affect comparisons – as Easter 2018 occurred on April 1st; two weeks earlier than Easter 2017 (April 16th). Virtually all 2018 Easter seasons sales occurred prior to the second calendar quarter, compared to 2017.

Virginia Department of Taxation sales tax data showed that retail sales during the first quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017 year were up in all area localities: Albemarle County +3.83%; Augusta County +2.25%; City of Charlottesville +5.75%; Fluvanna County, +4.18%; Greene County, +4.25%; Louisa County, +4.54%; and, Waynesboro +7.40%.

Over the first quarter of 2018, Albemarle & Charlottesville, the region’s retail hub, in aggregate, showed $644 million (+4.61% v. 2017-Q1) in total retail sales (not including motor vehicle or gasoline/diesel sales) – an increase of +$15.3 million compared to 2017’s first quarter.

The 2016 Chamber Jobs Report data show that the largest segment of all private sector jobs – 19,104 or 21.8% – within the Greater Charlottesville region, are in “Trade, Transportation & Utilities;” most of those jobs in retail.

Christina Schlottenmeier & Jamie Boyers of Great Eastern Management Company regularly and voluntarily compile this and other data for the Chamber.

The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to representing private enterprise, promoting business and enhancing the quality of life in the Greater Charlottesville communities. Founded in 1913, today the 1,200 Chamber member and affiliate member enterprises employ more than 45,000 people in the Greater Charlottesville region, representing an estimated total payroll of more than $1.9 billion a year.