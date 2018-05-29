Riggleman Seeks GOP Nomination After Garrett Nixes 5th District Re-Election Bid

The co-owner of Silverback Distillery in Nelson County says he has what it takes to be the Republican Party’s new 5th District candidate for Congress.

Denver Riggleman announced on Facebook he is seeking the GOP nomination:

The businessman says he has no political experience besides briefly running for the Republican nomination for governor in 2017.

Riggleman told NBC29 it came as a shock when 5th District Congressman Tom Garrett announced he would not be seeking re-election in order to get treatment for alcoholism.

"Tom texted me when all of this happened and wished me luck. I’ve called him, texted him, and expressed the courage that it took for him to do that,” he stated.

He says he is close with Garrett’s family and wishes him luck in recovery.