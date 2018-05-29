Homestead Building Systems to Expand with Help from Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund

Dozens of new jobs are coming for people in and around Orange County.

A lumber manufacturer is expanding, with a helping hand from the commonwealth. The state is partnering with Orange County and Homestead Building Systems on the project.



Tuesday, a $78,000 check was presented from the governor's Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund. Orange County will match the amount.

In total, the expansion will cost more than $2 million for Homestead Building Systems and create an estimated 60 new jobs. The company's been in the county since 2013 and it makes custom-engineered lumber products.

Virginia's Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring, says the partnership will bring more prosperity to the county.

“By the state and local government working closely with the private sector, we're able to increase and expand their abilities by providing them with some additional incentive money, create jobs, they're also bringing money to the table from their business and it really is a win-win," she stated.

Ring says Virginia forestry contributes $21 billion to the economy each year.

Following the announcement the groups toured the Homestead Building Systems plant to see some of its manufacturing.

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of Governor Northam

Press Release

Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Homestead Building Systems, Inc. will invest $2,450,000 to expand its production operation and create 60 new jobs in Orange County. This expansion will allow Homestead Building Systems to better serve the demands of the homebuilding market with its custom-engineered lumber products. As part of this project, Homestead Building Systems will increase their annual purchases of Virginia forestry products by more than thirty percent over the next three years.

Demand for Homestead Building Systems’ quality engineered lumber products has continued to grow significantly since their 1996 opening in Bristow, Virginia. The company made its first major expansion in 2013, with the addition of its second operation in Orange. Today, Homestead Building Systems continues to serve the homebuilding industry as a custom manufacturer of wall panels and roof and open web floor trusses, and it also offers loose lumber and comprehensive carpentry services.

“Homestead Building Systems, Inc.’s continued growth and investment in Orange County is great news for Virginia’s forestry sector and for our economy,” said Governor Northam. “Investments like these create jobs and open new markets for Virginia’s foresters. Today’s announcement is a big win for forestry in Virginia and our efforts to grow an economy that works better for every family, no matter who you are or where you live.”

“In addition to the new investment and the jobs that are being created, this expansion will have a positive impact on Virginia’s forestry industry,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “Virginia’s forestry industry contributes $21 billion annually to the economy, and I am pleased the Commonwealth could partner with Orange County through the AFID Program to support this local business in a thriving industry.”

“Today we celebrate a public-private partnership that will result in more jobs, more investment, and more prosperity right here in Orange County. This is all going to happen because we are going to be doing more manufacturing right here in Orange County,” said David L. Baird, Owner & CEO of Homestead Building Systems, Inc. “Many thanks to Orange County leadership and the Economic Development office, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the Virginia Department of Forestry, and Secretary Ring for providing us with this opportunity to show that Orange County is a great place for business and that manufacturing is booming.”

“The Orange County Economic Development Authority is pleased to partner with VDACS and Homestead Building Systems, Inc. to make this expansion a possibility,” said Doug W. Rogers, Chairman of the Orange County Economic Development Authority. “We greatly appreciate Homestead’s commitment to continuing to grow and to create many job opportunities for Orange County citizens.”

“Homestead Building Systems, Inc. has thrived in Orange County since 2013, and we are excited that they have chosen to make additional investments in their Orange County facility and in the community,” said James K. White, Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors. “On behalf of the County, I look forward to witnessing the continued positive impact that Homestead Building Systems, Inc. will have on the local economy.”

The Commonwealth is partnering with Orange County and Homestead Building Systems, Inc. on this project through the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund, which is administered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS). Governor Northam approved a $78,000 grant from the AFID Fund, which Orange County will match with local funds. This is the first AFID award to Orange County.