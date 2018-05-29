Charlottesville City Council Holds Retreat, Discussing Protocols and Other Issues

Members of Charlottesville City Council took the day to put their heads together about recent council meetings and protocols.

Councilors and staff members gathered at CitySpace Tuesday, May 29, to try to come up with ways to better engage with the community.

“Today we're looking to address several different things including structure, different things like a social media policy and how we interact, and communication policies with the community as a whole,” said councilor Wes Bellamy.

Disruptions have been overshadowing some of the routine business during public meetings at City Hall.

Tuesday's City Council retreat comes after a similar meeting in January that established new start times for council meetings. Councilors say this retreat was to revisit some items that weren't addressed the first time around. They also discussed some of the tension that has punctuated recent meetings.

Mayor Nikuyah Walker says she doesn't want to see anyone escorted out of those public meetings for speaking out of turn or not being recognized to speak.

Additionally, special work sessions were agreed on to meet with different taskforces to make sure City Council meetings are more decision driven.

“I know that we already have several that are kind of in the queue,” said Vice Mayor Heather Hill. “We also having joint sessions that we do with the county, but I think we kind of agreed that we're going to anticipate kind of setting up a regular scheduled one once a month.”

Councilors also plan to create a post-council meeting video to allow people that weren't able to attend or watch it live to have a recap of those meetings.

As for making sure Charlottesville City Council meetings end by the 11 p.m. goal, councilors want to prevent things from being added to the agenda at the last minute, and cut down on what's on the agenda as well.