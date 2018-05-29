Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Charlottesville, Police in Connection to Aug 12th

A federal judge in Charlottesville has dismissed a lawsuit filed over the violence that erupted in connection to the Unite the Right rally on August 12.

Robert Sanchez Turner, represented by Nexus Caridades Attorneys Inc., filed the lawsuit. He was a counter-protestor at Emancipation Park during the controversial event in downtown Charlottesville. Turner claims he was assaulted by white supremacist and neo-Nazi protesters during the rally, and that police failed to step in to help or to make arrests.

Turner's lawsuit accused the city, former-Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas and former-Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel W. Steven Flaherty of failing to protect individuals from criminal conduct under the 14th Amendment.

Judge Norman Moon issued his opinion [PDF] Tuesday, May 29, citing qualified immunity and failure to identify an underlying constitutional violation.

