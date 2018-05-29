Jurors Being Selected for Charlottesville Murder Trial

Potential jurors are being selected for the case against a Charlottesville man accused of murdering 43-year-old Robert "Bobby" Charles Hall Reauveau.

A three-day trial in Charlottesville Circuit Court got underway Tuesday, May 29. Authorities believe 41-year-old Gregory Nathaniel Fitzgerald shot Reauveau in area of 10th Street NW and Run Street around 8 p.m. February 5, 2017. A woman was also injured in connection to the incident.

The victim was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center with a reported gunshot wound to the head. Friends and family members said Reauveau was awake and talking for a few days after the shooting.

The Charlottesville Police Department later announced Reauveau had died as a result of his injuries on February 15.

Fitzgerald is charged with first-degree murder, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Attorneys are working to seat a jury out of a pool of 50 people to hear the case. Judge Humes Franklin is presiding.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.