SOCA Announces $200,000 Challenge Grant

05/29/2018 Release from Soccer Organization of the Charlottesville Area:

The Soccer Organization of the Charlottesville Area (SOCA) today announced a $200,000 matching challenge grant courtesy of the Perry Foundation for its Field House project located in the Belvedere neighborhood north of Charlottesville. SOCA’s Field House will address the Charlottesville area’s low inventory of safe, all-weather playing spaces.

The facility will be the Charlottesville area non-profit’s permanent home, ultimately housing the club’s offices and supporting spaces in addition to a 60 x 40 yard playing surface of the latest generation synthetic turf.

“SOCA is addressing a local deficiency in safe, useable, all weather playing spaces,” says SOCA Executive Director Matt Wilson. “The Field House will allow for children and soccer players of all ages to play the game they love on a high quality pitch year round, on rainy days or when there is snow on the ground.”

The club will have until December 1, 2018 to raise $200,000 in order to secure a matching $200,000 from the Perry Foundation. The $400,000 will cover the remaining gap in funding to allow SOCA to begin construction of the indoor playing field.

“This project has been many years in the making. We have raised over a million dollars toward the Field House, we own the land and have an approved site plan. If we can secure this matching grant, we can start construction by the end of the year and have the facility open by the end of 2019. We need community support to succeed,” says Don Long, SOCA’s President.

SOCA was founded in Charlottesville in 1982 and expanded to Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta in 2014. The organization registers over 7300 unique players each year from four years old to over forty years old and has programming year round for players of all abilities. One in five (20%) of all children ages five to eighteen participate with SOCA each year in Charlottesville and Albemarle. In 2017 SOCA made over 700 financial assistance awards totaling $125,000 of free soccer scholarships.

“Facilities are the biggest challenge facing community sports providers in the Charlottesville community. SOCA is no exception,” says Wilson. “Many local fields are overused and worn out. The Field House will provide a year round playing option that is durable enough to be used again and again without wearing out like a grass field. Investing in this facility will pay dividends for all the local youth that participate in this great game.”

Donations to the campaign can be made at www.SOCAFieldHouse.org. Every dollar contributed will be doubled by the matching grant. SOCA is a 501c3 not for profit organization and donations can be tax deductible.