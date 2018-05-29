Charlottesville Slowly Working to Replace Aging Water Infrastructure Part II

NBC29’s Madison Carter is continuing our look at how parts of the system that brings drinkable water to Charlottesville got to be over 50 years out of date.

Even though the city started an aggressive approach to replacing the water system, most of us won't live to see the project completed.

Replacing more than 180 miles of cast-iron piping will take a long time, but city engineers say it be worth it.

“These pipes will, if they're taken care of properly, be in the ground for a lot longer than 50 years,” said utilities engineer Jason McIlwee.

From design to completion, each project takes about a year.

“Depending on the size of the project, the construction can take quite a while,” McIlwee said.

The initiative to replace the piping systems is a series of small projects. There are over 50 listed as “priority” for the city. The list is determined by creating an equation based on factors including future use needs and water main breaks.

“Design process takes roughly four to five months. That includes survey, and a detailed engineering plan,” McIlwee explained.

This planning process involved a number of departments within the city to coordinate the most efficient use of resources.

“When public service starts to plan for their paving projects for the coming years, they send out a list of preliminary paving projects to various departments,” said Marty Silman, public service manager.

Public utilities works with public services in Charlottesville to try and do their work underground before a scheduled paving project.

“They have the opportunity to kind of go through and identify any areas they may have a potential project coming up so we can maybe defer that street for example to accommodate that utility project and do it at a later date after all the pavement cuts have been made,” Silman said.

After coordination between city departments, the hard, slow part begins.

“Once we have that information, the contractor will be provided the drawing, and most of these lines can range anywhere from 400 foot main replacement to a couple thousand feet,” said McIlwee.

Since 2010, 12 miles of line have been replaced. The city says with an aggressive approach about 2 miles per year is likely the maximum pace for this project.