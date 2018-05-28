5th District Congressman Garrett Announces He is an Alcoholic and Will Not Seek Re-Election

5th District Congressman Tom Garrett (R) of Virginia has announced he will no longer seek re-election in the fall.

In a video statement released Monday, Garrett says he is struggling with alcoholism and is focusing on recovery and his family instead of a second term in Congress.

Garrett says not seeking re-election is the hardest statement he has ever publicly made.

This announcement comes less than a week after Garrett and his staff strongly denied reports that he would step down. Now, he says his recovery and his family are his number one priorities.

On Friday, May 25, Garrett held a Facebook Town Hall to deny allegations that he would step down.

There is no way in heck that I'm not going to be back here in 2019 as a member of the Congress representing the 5th District of Virginia because too darn much is at stake.

On Monday, May 28, Garrett held back tears as he announced he will not seek re-election this fall.

Sometimes winning means knowing where your priorities should be. My devotion to the ideals and belief in America has not wavered, but my commitment to be the best husband, father, and friend means addressing the only truth that I have ever been heretofore been willing to tell.

On Twitter Monday, Garrett’s would-be opponent, Democrat Leslie Cockburn, said "My opponent Tom Garrett has announced that he is not seeking re-election. This must be a very difficult time for him, his family and staff. It is important that he has recognized his alcohol addiction and I wish him well."

The Republican Party of Virginia Chairman John Whitbeck also praised Garrett for acknowledging his struggle saying, "Substance abuse is a serious issue that reaches even the halls of Congress. Tom has tremendous courage for bringing his own struggle to light. We wish him and his family all the best."

At the end of the video statement, Garrett looks directly into the camera to say:

This is not the end. I am not dying, I am starting anew. With work and dedication, great things can be done. This isn't the ending for me and service to my fellow man; it’s just a new beginning.”

Garrett represents Virginia's 5th District, which runs from Northern Virginia to the North Carolina line. Party officials will pick a replacement candidate in coming days. That person will run against Cockburn in the fall.