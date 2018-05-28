Albemarle County Man Begins 4,000-mile 'Bike the U.S. for MS'

A 64-year-old Albemarle County man has started a 4,000 mile bike trek across the U.S. to raise money for multiple sclerosis (MS) patients.

Chet Seapy and 20 other riders are taking part in 'Bike the U.S. for MS.' MS is a chronic disease where scattered demyelination of the central nervous system results in multiple issues such as speech defects, loss of muscular coordination, and more. Visit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society website for more on MS.

Seapy is riding in honor of his daughter-in-law Louisa, who was diagnosed with the multiple sclerosis 13 years ago at the age of 18.

Seapy left Albemarle County on May 19 for Bar Harbor, Maine, where the ride officially kicked off Monday. The group is set to ride 75 miles per day, trekking across 15 states, and arriving in Seattle on August 4.

Seapy set a goal to raise $10,000 and so far has raised $6,230.

He is tracking his journey on a blog, which shows the group loaded up Monday. Click here to read his blog.