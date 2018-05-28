Road Projects in Charlottesville, Albemarle Co. Competing for State Funds

Ten road projects are competing in a state evaluation to help fix traffic issues in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

If approved, the plans could add things like turn lanes on Route 53 and Route 20, and a roundabout at Rio Road East and Pen Park Road.

Some drivers say some of the busiest roads in the city and county could use a facelift.

"The [Hydraulic Road] intersection has some of the highest crash rates in what we call the Culpeper District. It also has major impact on mobility and the speed which through traffic can go through the U.S. [Route 29] corridor," said Charlottesville City Councilor Kathy Galvin.

The Charlottesville/Albemarle Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) says that heavily-used portion of Route 29 is a problem that affects many connecting streets.

"It's not just the interchange. It includes roundabouts, overpasses on [Route 29] connecting to the Charlottesville side of [Route 29] to the [Albemarle County] side of [Route 29]," Galvin said.

The 10 projects were submitted by the MPO to compete for funding from Smart Scale, a system used by the Virginia Department of Transportation to pay for projects in the commonwealth.

"It ranks projects based on the number of objective criteria like congestion relief, safety, the economic development,” said VDOT Spokesperson Lou Hatter.

Some of the projects include a roundabout on Berkmar Drive, turn lanes on Fifth Street Extended to Cherry Avenue, and safety signal upgrades on West Main Street

"The projects can move forward much more quickly, which ends up saving money in the long run," Hatter said.

"Not only would you see road improvements; but you would see bicycle and pedestrian improvements that would accommodate a more urbanizing development," said Chip Boyles.

MPO says the funding could affect the future of traveling through the city and county.

"The work has gone great at [Rio Road], Route 29 North, and [Berkmar Drive],” Boyles said. “Now it's time to try and make those improvements at [Hydraulic Road], and this funding is desperately needed for that."

The MPO says the ramp onto Barracks Road from the Route 250 Bypass would also get an additional turn lane to help with rush hour congestion.

If approved, construction on these projects could begin in 2019.