VFW Post 2044 in Earlysville Holds Memorial Day Ceremony

Dozens gathered in Earlysville Monday for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2044’s annual Memorial Day ceremony. The event honors Americans who went before us to protect the rights and freedoms we enjoy today.

“Today's service is all about the 1.2 million Americans who have died in combat over the last 242 years,” said Joseph Hoeing, a retired U.S. Navy captain.

This was a perfect opportunity to pay respect to the men and women who fought for us and died.

“We take it so for granted, but we can get up and do exactly what we want to do during the day and there's so many people in different countries who don't have that opportunity,” said attendee Donni Long.

“I think it's important that we just stop all the festivities and just reflect on the rights and the freedoms we have, as well as rich history we share,” said Adjutant Michael Reichard, VFW Post 2044.

Hoeing says in addition to the Americans who died in combat, it's important to recognize our first responders as well. “I think after 9/11 when over 400 first responders were lost in one day - in the span of a few hours - it's very important that we remember them as well, because that was an attack on American soil and those were American heroes.”

For those who weren't able to attend a Memorial Day event, Long suggests taking a moment to reflect on what the day means. “At home in the privacy of your own surroundings, just give a thought to the men and women and the families of those who are left behind.”

Speakers said often local people and local heroes don't get recognized, but this ceremony was to recognize them and help build a sense of community.