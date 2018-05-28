American Legion Post 128 'Holds Walk of Honor' in Greene County

Dozens of people in Greene County gathered Monday morning to pay tribute to our fallen heroes.

American Legion Post 128 held its sixth annual Walk of Honor along Madison Road Monday, May 28.

The post's chaplain, Douglas Allen Fargo, dedicated 43 American flags to men and women who have served the United States.

"A lot of those veterans who have served in various different wars or in peace time have made a large sacrifice, I think, for our country, especially to uphold the ideals of it," said Fargo.

The crowd took a moment of silence to remember those who gave their lives to defend our freedom.

Veterans also explained the meaning behind each of the 13 folds of the American flag.

Madison County High School student Abigail Powers sang several patriotic songs. There was also a tribute played on a bagpipe.

The event was free and open to the public.