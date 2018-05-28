Waynesboro Store Cleaning Up from Another Crash

The music's over for a bit at a store in downtown Waynesboro.

A minivan crashed through the front of Tim Spears’ Music City around 10 p.m. Sunday, May 27.

People who were on scene tell NBC29 a driver pulled out in front of a minivan, causing the minivan to then swerve and smash into the side window of the building.

"I don't know how they get lucky here, because they missed a pole and the rock column," said H&S Construction Owner Buck Hostetter.

No one was hurt from the crash, but there is a big mess to clean up. The window is shattered and the foundation of that side of the building will need to be replaced.

Hostetter and his coworkers boarded up the window with plywood. They say this isn't the first time a car has crashed into the window of this building, and recall at least two other crashes here.

Several items, including musical instruments, were damaged in the crash. Parts of the minivan were still inside the building Monday.

Spears says he's just glad no one was injured. He added because it's of the holiday weekend, insurance adjusters have not been able to come out to the shop to fully assess the damage.

The Waynesboro Police Department has investigated the crash, and says it will soon release those details.