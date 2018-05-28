Historic Military Cemetery Running Out of Space

Arlington National Cemetery (Photo courtesy the Associated Press) CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Arlington National Cemetery is literally running out of room.
According to its website, the cemetery will be out of space in approximately 23 years.
Given its location, additional land is scarce. One option could be to only allow burials for service members who meet certain criteria - like those killed in action or awarded the Medal of Honor.
The U.S. Army is getting public input on the issue. An online-only survey is open now at the cemetery's website.