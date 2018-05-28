VFW Post 1827 Hosts Memorial Day Ceremony in Downtown Charlottesville

A Memorial Day ceremony drew a crowd to the Sprint Wireless Pavilion Monday morning.

The message at the public event was simple: this sacred day doesn't just end at the grave for the men and women who died serving the United States.

"Liberty is not free, it costs the lives of men and women that serve this country every day. And we need to pay tribute to them and not forget them," said All American Honor Guard Ronnie Roberts.

Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Stewart Underwood, now with the National Ground Intelligence Center, was the keynote speaker. He says we see the ultimate sacrifice made by men and women in the military each and every day.

"In reality they gave their lives for a greater cause, and we see those causes all around us. We see kids getting fed, we see people serve the community," said Underwood.

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1827 hosted the ceremony in downtown Charlottesville. In addition to a 21-gun salute, taps and bagpipes, organizers also held a wreath laying ceremony.

"We commemorate, and rightfully so, the noble sacrifices of our men and women who serve and fall in battle and we just kind of leave it there," Underwood said.

"We all owe the country in some way, and we all feel that, and we all are ready and willing to step up just like our ancestors did," said UVA ROTC Cadet Nathan Weathers.

Recalling when Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy in 1944, Weathers told those watching that millennials are ready to step up and defend the country.

"I can't even imagine facing that and knowing what's waiting at the end of the boat, on the other side of the beach. Just absolutely brave," said the cadet.

"Their sacrifice ultimately is expressed in that selfless love. They had all their tomorrows to look forward to. They were willing to give those up for all of us today," said Underwood.

After the ceremony, people made their way to the VFW post on River Road. Organizers hosted a traditional Memorial Day barbeque for folks to enjoy and come together.