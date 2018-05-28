VSP Investigating Fatal Crash in Nelson County

05/28/2018 Release from Virginia State Police:

Virginia State Police Trooper J.R. Harris is investigating a fatal crash in Nelson County.

The crash occurred May 27, 2018, at 3:40 p.m., on Route 29, less than a mile north of Route 6.

A 2009 Pontiac G8 was traveling north on Route 29 when it ran off the right side of the highway. The car struck the embankment, the culvert, and then a tree.

The driver, Wallace L. Morgan, 74, of Chesterfield, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.