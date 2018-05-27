Decoration Day Celebrated at the Daughters of Zion Cemetery Sunday

People in Charlottesville celebrated the lives of those buried in the city's historic African American cemetery Sunday. Preservers of the Daughters of Zion Cemetery led the community in songs and poetry, and placed flowers on graves for Decoration Day.

"We're paying respect to those persons who are buried here at the Daughters of Zion Cemetery," said restorer Bernadette Whitsett-Hammond.

"There’s a lot to learn, a lot of history here,” said Edwina St. Rose, a preserver of the cemetery. "Traditionally, Decoration Day was a time when African Americans came to the cemetery to celebrate the lives of people who had gone before them.”

The almost two-acre cemetery was established in 1873 as an African American burial ground and includes the graves of a few well-known Charlottesville men and women.

“It’s hard not to mention Benjamin Tonsler because he was the first principal of Jefferson. Everyone knew about him, but I don't think they realize he was buried right here in Charlottesville, in a pretty forgotten cemetery," said Whitsett-Hammond.

But she says there are far more people buried here who have not been identified. "There's so many unknown. We have names of at least 250 but we're thinking that based upon the results of ground penetration radar, they're showing many more people there so it may be not too big a leap to say 1000 people.”

A group of University of Virginia students led by Professor Lisa Goff created a special exhibit to help tell the stories of some of the men and women buried in the cemetery.

“Her students took different families and wrote background information, did all kinds of research and they developed boards like poster boards with their pictures, with their background information, with information that even we were not quite aware of as of yet." Whitsett-Hammond stated.

The preservers say they plan to continue to work to identify some of the unidentified men and women buried in the cemetery.

They're also working to get a fence installed around the area to make the cemetery more secure.