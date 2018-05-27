Albemarle County Police Searching for Suspect in Overnight Stabbing

Albemarle County Police Department News Release:

On May 27, 2018, at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers from the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the 1100 block of Reservoir Road for a report of a stabbing.

The suspect involved in the incident fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

The victim of the stabbing was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Albemarle County Police Department is actively searching for 33-year-old Victor Manuel Mar Camacho in connection with the stabbing. Camacho is currently wanted on a felony warrant for Aggravated Malicious Wounding.

The suspect and victim in this case are acquainted, and the police is treating the stabbing as an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Camacho is encouraged to call the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.