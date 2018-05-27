Hip Hop Vibe Ride Promotes Cycling and Healthy Lifestyles

People biked around Charlottesville in style Sunday afternoon to promote cycling and healthy lifestyles. The Charlottesville Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee's "Hip Hop Vibe Ride" kicked off from the Friendship Court basketball courts.

People of all ages took part in the three-mile ride which featured hip hop music played on speakers.

Mayor Nikuyah Walker says the ride provided an opportunity to meet new people and encourage people to get fit.

“Getting people more active and engaged, it was a goal, it was one of my platforms. Health is wealth so anything that I can do to get people more engaged and working out,” she said. “I’m starting myself and hope that people join.”

A group of Charlottesville police officers joined the group to ensure a safe ride.

The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee will hold a nighttime community bike ride in the next few weeks.