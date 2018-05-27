Boylan Heights General Manager Fired Following Article About ID Policy

Adharsh McCabe, the general manager at Boylan Heights, has been fired following reports from our news partners at the Daily Progress about a late-night ID policy.

The former general manager instituted a policy only allowing college students, which he hoped minimized conflict during late night hours. McCabe was quoted saying, in part, "that's why it's a no drugs, no thugs scene here."

Boylan Heights says the policy was never known by ownership, nor implemented by security, and it does not reflect their core values.

In a statement owner JR Hadley said "Boylan Heights has and will always strive to promote an atmosphere of openness and inclusion and we look forward to continuing to serve university students and our beloved community at large."