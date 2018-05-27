Downtown Mall Display Highlights Importance of Clinical Trials

Health officials from the University of Virginia were celebrating on Charlottesville’s Downtown mall Sunday to highlight the importance of clinical trials.

Although the official day was Monday, May 21, UVA felt it was important to spread the message of why clinical trials are important to patient care and research.

Those in attendance answered trivia questions for prizes and got educated about clinical trials history and research.

“Clinical trials are important because there are discoveries made in the lab and in order for them to actually get to you and me, and be utilized in our healthcare, they have to be in clinical trials,” stated Kristin Miller, the iTHRIV partnership manager at UVA Health System.

UVA officials say you don't have to be ill or have a chronic illness to participate; they are always looking for healthy volunteers.