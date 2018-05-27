Water Shoots 70 Feet in the Air Due to Water Main Break in Charlottesville

Hundreds of gallons of water went flying through the air in Charlottesville Sunday morning due to a water main break. Crews spent hours in the Woolen Mills area trying to repair and restore water to those affected.

Public utility crews say a 6-inch broken water main caused what some called a geyser in the 1700 block of East Market Street.

The Charlottesville Department of Utilities says because of the water pressure on that part of city, water reached heights of 70 feet in the air.

“I believe it's a pre-1940 cast iron pipe and due to the vegetation and probably vibration from the train tracks above, with the age of the pipe, it just blew apart,” said Tim Morris, the utilities operations manager at the Charlottesville Department of Utilities.

Utility crews say about 60 homes were affected with no water or low water pressure while they repaired the water main. It took crews a little more than four hours to repair the broken section of pipe.

Water was restored around 2:00 Sunday afternoon. If you have dirty water from this incident, you are advised to run cold water in the bathtub or outside spigot until the water clears up.