JMU Beats BC 16-15 to Win 1st National Championship in Women's Lacrosse

James Madison University Athletics Media Release

STONY BROOK, N.Y. – James Madison held Boston College scoreless for over 15 minutes in the second half and staved off a late charge to capture the program's first NCAA Division I National Championship, 16-15, on Sunday afternoon at Stony Brook's LaValle Stadium.



In its first appearance in the national title game, third-seeded JMU topped fourth-seeded BC, which finished as runner up for the second consecutive season. The Dukes finished with a school-record for victories at 22-1 and went 6-0 against the ACC.



Four Dukes tallied hat tricks in the victory, led by NCAA Championship Most Outstanding Player Haley Warden with four. Junior Hanna Haven and seniors Kristen Gaudian and Elena Romesburg each tallied three. Redshirt freshman Molly Dougherty made seven saves to earn the win in goal.



SECOND-HALF PUSH

From a 8-8 halftime tie, the Eagles scored the first two goals for a 10-8 advantage

JMU's defense took over, holding BC out of the goal for 15:24 from the 10-8 lead at 26:23 until the 10:59 mark

Four different Dukes scored during the four-goal run, started by Haven with the tying goal from Maddie McDaniel, the go-ahead goal from Romesburg and another tally from Gaudian

Once BC stopped the run with a goal from Dempsey Arsenault, Warden took over with a pair of tallies for a 14-11 advantage

The Eagles had a counter attack left, fighting through a man-down situation with a pair of strikes to make it a one-score game at 14-13

Gaudian and Kaileen Hart traded tallies to make it 15-14

Off a BC draw control, JMU came up with a huge caused turnover from Katie Kerrigan and Warden put away the game clincher at the 1:05 mark

BC won the draw and scored again with 22 seconds remaining, but Warden claimed the ensuing draw to allow the Dukes to run out the clock

FOURTH JMU NATIONAL TITLE

James Madison captured its fourth NCAA Division I National Championship in program history, a list that now includes field hockey (1994), football (2004, 2016) and women's lacrosse (2018).

WARDEN EARNS MOP STATUS

Haley Warden scored four goals in the title win and nine for the weekend to be named the NCAA Championship’s Most Outstanding Performer. Joining her on the NCAA All-Tournament Team were Kristen Gaudian, Hanna Haven and Molly Dougherty.

A NEW CHAMPION IS CROWNED

JMU won its first national championship after earning its sixth victory of the year against the ACC. It marked the first time since 2004 that the national champion in Division I women’s lacrosse was not named Maryland, North Carolina or Northwestern.

QUITE THE SENIOR SEND OFF

JMU’s seniors closed out their careers in historic fashion. The group of eight senior Dukes completed their collegiate careers with a 61-23 record. They are the third class to win three conference championships and make four consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.