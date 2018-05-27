Area SPCAs Offering Adoption Specials

The Charlottesville - Albemarle SPCA is offering up some Memorial Day deals for those looking for a four-legged friend. Through Monday, the shelter is offering up adoptions for just $28 for any adult cats or dogs.

The organization is closed right now, but will be open Monday for anyone wanting to stop by. The SPCA will be open from noon until 6:00 p.m. at its location on Berkmar Drive.

Meanwhile, the Fluvanna SPCA is offering up deals starting Wednesday, May 30. The Fluvanna SPCA is having some upgrades done to its indoor dog kennels but the shelter is full. To make space for the work to proceed, the shelter needs to empty at least 20 of its indoor runs.

Beginning Wednesday, May 30, the next 20 adult dog adoptions will have a fee of only $20 each. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, heartworm tested, and current on their vaccines.