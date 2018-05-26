Registration Open for UVA Girls Day

The University of Virginia Facilities Management Department is hoping to increase young women's interest in construction and building trades through its annual Girls Day.

The free event invites girls ages 10 through 16 to participate in behind-the-scenes tours of jobsites, an exhibitor fair and hands-on activities and games.

This year's tour will include a tour of the Carrs Hill renovation site and a catered lunch at the recently renovated baseball stadium with UVA Athletic Director Carla Williams.

"There's so many different jobs in construction that are available and I don't think a lot of girls know that they're out there. So we just want them to come and see everything that is available in construction so that when they're looking for careers or going to school they know the different things they can study," said project coordinator Caitlin Murtaugh.

This year's tour will be held on June 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration is open through June 1.