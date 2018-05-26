VSP: Child Struck by SUV in Greene County

A 5-year-old girl is recovering after being hit by an SUV along Rudolph Street in Greene County.

According to Virginia State Police, the child ran out into the street around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, May 26, and into the path of an oncoming 2008 Chevrolet SUV.

The driver, a 32-year-old Ruckersville man, immediately stopped at the scene.

The child was taken to University of Virginia Medical Center for serious injuries.

Virginia State Police say the crash remains under investigation, and that charges are pending consultation with the Commonwealth's Attorney.

05/26/2018 Release from Virginia State Police:

