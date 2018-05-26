Albemarle County Beaches Welcome Memorial Day Weekend Crowds

Fun in the sun Saturday as dozens of people flocked to Albemarle County's three swimming beaches for the first open day of the season.

"It's kind of our annual rite of spring. Memorial Day Weekend opens our parks for swimming," said athletic supervisor Tim Hughes. "It kind of eases into the summer, you know? We will have a few family picnics out there and some folks trying to get into the water."

The beaches at Chris Greene Lake, Walnut Creek Park, and Mint Springs Valley Park are all officially open.

Lifeguards at Walnut Creek were prepared for heavy crowds Saturday, May 26: "We get some of the highest traffic here during Memorial Day, so we love getting the people out here. We love seeing everybody having a great time, and, you know, it’s just great weather for it," said Jackson Petro, head lifeguard.

Petro says spending Memorial Day Weekend on the county beaches is a tradition.

"I came here when I was a freshman in high school and I'm now a freshman in college, so it’s been a good time," he said.

In addition to swimming, the parks feature picnic shelters, hiking trails, and swimming lessons. Chris Greene and Walnut Creek both have canoes and kayaks for rent.

"I think they're a wonderful asset to the county,” said Nancy Hopkins. “I brought my son and two of his friends, and they're going to go canoeing today and just chill out and relax and have fun with each other."

While families are enjoying their time soaking up some sun, they haven't forgotten the true meaning behind the holiday weekend.

"We're praying for them all, and we're just blessing our troops and everyone who's just out supporting our country," Danielle Perry said.

Beaches are open daily from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend, except when Albemarle County schools are in session. Swimming will be available daily starting June 8.