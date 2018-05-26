Community Holds Kickball Tournament in Honor of Amanda Bates

A kickball tournament in honor of an Albemarle County woman who police say died at the hands of her estranged fiancé brought hundreds of people to a Charlottesville park.

The family of 34-year-old Amanda Bates is using their tragedy to spread awareness about domestic violence.

Saturday’s tournament at Booker T. Washington Park honored Bates, who was shot at her home on Richmond Road back in March. She was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, but did not survive.

"We want to continue to keep her face and her name out there so that people will be consciously aware that this is a real problem and they need not to suffer in silence, and they need to reach out and ask for help," said the victim’s mother.

The Love Thy Neighbor Community Kickball raised money for Bates’ children.

Cardian Omar Eubanks is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony. He is being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.