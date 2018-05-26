Dozens Take Part in Annual Ramblin Rabbit 5K

Dozens of people came out Saturday morning to run for a cause to bring awareness and funding to a local organization.

The Blue Ridge Mountains Rotary Club held its annual Ramblin Rabbit 5K race Saturday, May 26, to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia.

Race officials say the money raised will help the Southwood location, where more than 100 children are on the waiting list to access after school programming.

“One of the core values for the Blue Ridge Mountain Rotary Club is to give back to issues surrounding children and they community, and help them with different opportunities to learn and different opportunities to basically excel and ultimately get on to college,” said Blue Ridge Mountain Rotary Club Vice President Ravie Respeto.

The race has a goal of raising more than $10,000 to help the Boys & Girls Club along with the Rotary Club Foundation.