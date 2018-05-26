Fluvanna County High School Holds Graduation Ceremony

The future leaders of tomorrow are just getting off the ground.

Fluvanna County High School (FCHS) hosted its senior graduation Saturday, May 26. Cheers filled the air in Palmyra as more than 260 graduates entered the next stage of their life.

“It's amazing to see them walk today knowing some of their stories and what they had to do in order to get to this day,” said incoming FCHS Principal Margo Bruce. “It's just a great feeling. It's amazing, it was a great class.”

“In the carpentry program we were building a tiny house. That was a great experience for me to be able to apply myself like that to really put my skills to work,” said FCHS graduate Nick Chervenak.

Along with the class of 2018 ending their high school journey, the high school principal is also ending his. FCHS Principal James Barlow says the school has prepared the students for the real world: seeing them enter as children, and depart as adults.

“I've had 15 great memories because I watched them grow, and I watched them leave, and I watched them mature, and I say, ‘hey we've done our job, we've done it well,’” said the retiring principal.

To mark the end to his tenure as principal and the start of his retirement, Barlow left graduates with a final message to remember him and make it through life.

“I left them with the message of using my name so they would understand what I wanted them to do with the ‘B’ for best, ‘A’ for the attitude, the ‘R’ for respect, the ‘L’ for love, the ‘O’ for organization, of course. I talked about the big, bright, beautiful world that's out there, that's what the ‘W’ was for,” he said.

Fluvanna County High School officials say the class of 2018 had more than $1.5 million in scholarships.

Barlow’s official last day as principal will be June 30.