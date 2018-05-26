Car Catches Fire on Free Bridge

Car fire on Free Bridge in Albemarle County

A car caught fire Saturday afternoon along Route 250 in Albemarle County.

It appears the car caught fire while waiting at a light on Free Bridge shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, May 26.

Free Bridge crosses the Rivanna River near Pantops Mountain.

The fire produced a lot of smoke, and caused quite the scene.

Everyone got out OK, but the car is a total loss.