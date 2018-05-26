Update: Senior Alert Canceled for Tazewell County Man

Updated Release from Virginia State Police:

The Virginia Senior Alert has been CANCELED, as Mr. Puckett has been safely located.

05/26/2018 Release from Virginia State Police:

The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Virginia State Police on 05/26/2018 at 1345 hours.

The Virginia State Police is looking for Billy Frank Puckett, white male, 87 years old, height 6'00, weight 285 lbs., with blue eyes, and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray short sleeve "Wrangler" shirt, khaki pants black Velcro Reebok tennis shoes and a tan "Richlands" baseball cap

He is believed to be in danger and was last seen on 05/25/2018, at 2100 hours, at Riverside Drive, Tazewell, Virginia.

He is traveling in a white 1996 Ford F-150 pickup with Virginia license plate of VWE-9444.

The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

For further information please contact the Virginia State Police at 1-276-228-3131 or 911 or #77 on a cell.

You may find complete information at http://www.vasenioralert.com