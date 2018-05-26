PVCC to Host Student Orientation, Advising and Registration Sessions in June

Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College:

(Charlottesville, Va.) – Piedmont Virginia Community College will host SOAR (Student Orientation, Advising and Registration) sessions in June, July and August for prospective students. All 2018 high school and home school graduates are required to attend a SOAR session. All first-time college students who are not recent high school graduates but have an interest in pursuing a degree or certificate beginning in the fall 2018 semester are also required to attend.

At each session, participants will receive assistance with registering for classes and learn about PVCC resources and student services. PVCC’s fall semester begins on Monday, August 20.

Prospective students must sign up in advance to attend a SOAR session. Before registering, prospective students must also apply to PVCC and take math and English placement tests. Contact PVCC’s Admissions and Advising Center at 434.961.6581 or 434.961.5264 to register for a SOAR session and to learn about possible exemptions to the placement tests. Early registration is recommended as space is limited.

All SOAR sessions will be held on the PVCC main campus, located at 501 College Drive in Charlottesville. Upcoming sessions include the following:

Thursday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, July 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To learn more about PVCC’s SOAR sessions, visit www.pvcc.edu/soar, or contact Kemper Steele, PVCC director of advising and transfer, at ksteele@pvcc.edu or by calling 434.961.6585.