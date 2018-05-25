Quantcast

Friday's High School Region Playoff Sports Scores and Highlights

William Monroe's Anna Baker celebrates after scoring a goal William Monroe's Anna Baker celebrates after scoring a goal
The William Monroe baseball team defeated Thomas Jefferson 26-0 in the region playoffs The William Monroe baseball team defeated Thomas Jefferson 26-0 in the region playoffs

BOYS SOCCER
Class 3 Region B Quarterfinals
William Monroe 2, Brentsville 1

GIRLS SOCCER
Class 3 Region B Quarterfinals
William Monroe 7, Skyline 0

BASEBALL
Class 3 Region B Quarterfinals
William Monroe 26, Thomas Jefferson 0

SOFTBALL
Class 3 Region B Quarterfinals
William Monroe 20, Armstrong 0

BOYS TENNIS
Class 5 Region D Championship
Albemarle 5, Harrisonburg 0

GIRLS TENNIS
Class 5 Region D Championship
Albemarle 5, Mountain View 1

    Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014.

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

