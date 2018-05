Charlottesville's brand-new semi-pro soccer team Cville Alliance FC won its inaugural game 4-1 Friday night, beating DC United's U23 team.

The game was played at Charlottesville High School.

Charlottesville led 1-0 at halftime, then got second half goals from Carson Jeffris, Justin Grove and Barun Tmang.

Cville Alliance FC will play its next game next weekend at CHS.