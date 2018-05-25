Update: VSP Cancel Senior Alert for Missing Henry County Couple

05/26/2018 Release from the Virginia State Police:

The Virginia Senior Alert for the missing Henry County couple has been canceled.

They have been safely located.

For additional detail, please contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

05/25/2018 Release from Virginia State Police Press:

Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert on behalf of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing seniors.

Ernestine Vollbreacht, race: w, sex: f, age: 84 years old, height: 5’0”, weight: 124 lbs., with green eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue floral button up shirt.

Also missing is her husband, Rudolph Vollbreacht, race: w, sex: m, age: 87 years old, height 5’9”, weight 240 lbs., with blue eyes and white hair.

Both suffer from cognitive disorders and are believed to be in danger. They were last seen on May 25, 2018 at 6:45 a.m., at 350 Kings Way Road, Martinsville, Virginia.

Additional information: both are traveling in a red 2007 Dodge Caravan, Virginia tag VBD-4197.

Please contact the Henry County Sheriff’s office at 276-656-4215. Information is also available online at www.vasenioralert.com.