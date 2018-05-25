HPD Warns Citizens of Vehicle Break-Ins

Harrisonburg Police Department News Release:

During the past week Harrisonburg has experienced a rash of vehicle break-ins on the south-east side of the city.

These incidents typically happened late at night or early in the morning and in most instances the vehicles were left unlocked.

The crimes occurred in the areas of Purple and Gold Way, Copper Beach Circle, Emerald Drive and the neighborhoods near the intersection of Peach Grove Avenue and Port Republic Road.

The Harrisonburg Police Department is still investigating these crimes and is asking residents with information to call.

These incidents were crimes of opportunity and citizens can take steps to reduce the chances of becoming a victim. Residents should lock their vehicles when unoccupied and not leave valuables in plain view. Outdoor lights act as a deterrent to criminals.

Anonymous tips on these crimes can be sent to Crime Solvers by calling 540-574-5050 or text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Callers should use the HPD non-emergency number 540-434-4436 to report any suspicious activity.