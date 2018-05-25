Three CHS Black Knights set to Play in College

Charlottesville High School had a ceremonial signing celebration Friday for three-student athletes who will go on to play in college.

Campbell Brickhouse will play soccer at William & Mary. Teammate, Isaac Kenner, will play soccer at Colorado College. The two guys have helped lead the Black Knights to a 14-2 record this season.

Kennedy Wardlaw will head to North Carolina Central for track and field. Her specialty is the long jump.

She was emotional at Friday's ceremonial signing.

"Because I'm going to miss my coaches and my teammates," says Wardlaw. "They pushed me to be the best that I can be on and off the track."

"I feel like I've put in a lot of hard work in the class and on the field," says Brickhouse. "William and Mary has always been my dream school to go play soccer at so I feel the work I put in really paid off."

"It is a dream," says Kenner. "Around 13 years old I started training every day and I knew I wanted to be a college soccer player and its sweet to see it finally come true."