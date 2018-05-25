Virginia State Police Investigating Shots Fired on I-64 in Augusta County

Virginia State Police News Release:

The Virginia State Police is investigating an incident that occurred Friday afternoon (May 25) on Interstate 64 in Augusta County.

At approximately 1:44 p.m., a wrecker driver was stopped out with a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 64 eastbound at the 90 mile marker. The wrecker driver heard an individual shouting from a passing vehicle followed several loud pops. The wrecker driver jumped into the grass for his safety, as the vehicle continued east on I-64 at a high rate of speed.

Virginia State Police responded to the scene and recovered several shell casings. The casings will be submitted as evidence to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for examination and analysis.

The wrecker driver, an adult male, was not injured. He described the vehicle as being gold in color and possibly a Honda model.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or is familiar with the vehicle is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or #77 on a cell phone, or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office.