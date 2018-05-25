JABA Celebrates Grand Opening of Schuyler Community Senior Center

In an effort to better serve people in Nelson County, the Schuyler Baptist Church, the model for the fictional church in the TV series "The Waltons," will house a community senior center.

The Jefferson Area Board for Aging (JABA) celebrated the grand opening of the Schuyler Community Senior Center Friday. JABA says with Nelson being a large county, the new site gives people additional places to enjoy activities closer to their own community.

The Schuyler location will be open the fourth Friday of every month to allow people to meet their neighbor and share a meal together.

JABA says there will be a mix of education and socialization every month.

“We have a nurse that comes to provide support as well as an options counselor to help guild people in questions they have,” said Marta Keane, the CEO of JABA. “And of course we hope sometimes the folks here will enjoy what they're doing and join us at the Lovingston site every Monday and Tuesday as well.”

JABA says they have at least one community center in every county they serve including the city of Charlottesville.