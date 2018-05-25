Fluvanna Couple's Voting Precinct Unexpectedly Changes to Louisa After 40 Years

A husband and wife in Fluvanna County want answers after their voting precinct was abruptly changed to Louisa County just weeks before the June primary.

Sharon and Steve Woody reached out to us earlier this week about a letter they received from the Louisa County Registrar's Office. The office says they should be voting in the Louisa precinct, but the couple says that is not possible after voting in Fluvanna for over 40 years.

Sharon says the original document of her plat shows the home inside the Fluvanna County border since 1974.

Online, the Louisa and Fluvanna county geographic information system shows the property cut in half by the county line, which they say is new. The couple says with the primary right around the corner, they do not want to vote in a county where they do not know anything about the candidates.

They feel the county line issue is a serious mistake. "I want them to give me back my voting rights in Fluvanna County where I reside and have for 44 years. They don't have the right to take that away from me, I don't think. I think that's wrong,” Sharon Woody stated.

The Louisa County registrar’s office said it is aware of the issue with the Woody couple and that it is trying to find a resolution before the primary.

Both the couple and registrar’s office say this is a statewide issue for people living on county borders. The office says it has heard similar reports from families on the edges of Albemarle, Greene, and Orange counties.