High Water Levels Close James River Reeling and Rafting Through May 26

A river favorite for people to enjoy on the holidays may be closed most of the Memorial Day Weekend.

James River Reeling and Rafting announced Friday, May 25, that the river level is too high to float on safely.

Recent heavy rain showers played a factor in the business making their decision. Owners say because of the high-water levels they will not have trips today or Saturday.

The company says it could possibly open Sunday or Monday, otherwise, it will open once the river levels drop.