Charlottesville Deputy Chief of Police Retires

One of Charlottesville’s longest serving police officers is officially retiring after close to 40 years of service. Deputy Chief of Police Major Gary Pleasants celebrated his last day on the job with a retirement party at CitySpace Friday.

Pleasants says he first started coming to the Charlottesville Police Department at the age of 14 because he had three cousins there.

“It’s just been an honor working here this long, serving the police department, the citizens of Charlottesville, and where I was born. I grew up on 7 and a half street off of Cherry Avenue so it’s my city and it’s just been an honor to be able to serve for this length of time and to get to the position that I’m leaving right now, Pleasants said.

Pleasants is headed to Africa for the next few weeks on a safari trip. He says not to worry, he'll still be living in the area and you can expect to see him around town often.