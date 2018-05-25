4th Man Sentenced in Connection to Lake Monticello Rd. Shooting

A judge sentenced a fourth man for his role in a shooting during an attempted burglary in Fluvanna County.

Dante Jovan Givens of Charlottesville entered guilty pleas in Fluvanna Circuit Court Friday, May 25, to attempted malicious wounding and two gun-related charges.

Givens had been facing one count of burglary, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He, along with three other men - John Morton Abbitt, Thomas Jackson, and Gary Blowe - tried to steal from a private garage along Lake Monticello Road on November 18, 2016. The owner walked in on them, and shots were fired.

The owner was shot in the leg twice and taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Jackson and Givens were detained on scene that day.

Givens received a total of 20 years, but the judge suspended 16 years. He will also have to undergo 2 years of supervised probation for each of those charges upon release from prison.

The three other men have already been sentenced.