Charlottesville Parks & Recreation Outdoor Pools Open Memorial Day Weekend

Pools are gearing up to open for the summer season.

Charlottesville's two public outdoor pools - Onesty Family Aquatic Center and Washington Park Pool - will both be open for the Memorial Day Weekend.

The city says both pools will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Spray grounds will also be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The pools are set to be open every weekend for the rest of the summer, but will be closed Monday through Friday for the next two weeks.

Starting June 8, both pools will be open every day with the exception of Wednesdays when Onesty will be closed.

05/25/2018 Release from Charlottesville Parks & Recreation:

Charlottesville, VA – Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will open its two (2) outdoor pools for the 2018 summer season beginning Saturday, May 26th.

The Onesty Family Aquatic Center and Washington Park Pool offer residents and visitors a fun and safe way to enjoy aquatic experiences and beat the summer heat.

Each outdoor pool has a fee and patrons have the option of paying a daily admission or purchasing a summer outdoor pool pass. The outdoor pool pass gives patrons unlimited access to both pools for the summer season. For a complete list of pool fees, please visit www.charlottesville.org/parksandrec.

Please see the hours of operations for each pool listed below. After the Memorial Day weekend, both pools will only be open on June 2nd & 3rd and closed until June 8th when the pools will be open daily with the exception of Onesty Family Aquatic Center which will be closed on Wednesdays.

Memorial Day Weekend Hours of Operation

Onesty Family Aquatic Center

300 Meade Avenue

(434) 295-7532

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Washington Park Pool

1001 Preston Avenue

(434) 977-2607

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parks & Recreation Memorial Day Closings and Facility Hours of Operation