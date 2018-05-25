Paramount Theater to Host Free Screening of 'Suicide: The Ripple Effect'

Poster for "Suicide: The Ripple Effect" at the Paramount Theater

A group in central Virginia is fighting for suicide prevention with a night of advocacy.

The Suicide Prevention Awareness Resource Council (SPARC) will hold a movie screening to talk about life after a suicide attempt.

SPARC is dedicated to helping reduce the number of suicides, providing training to law enforcement and counseling agencies in the area.

But, next week, they're giving something to the public.

A free screening of the documentary film "Suicide: The Ripple Effect" will be held at the Paramount Theater in downtown Charlottesville. It's the story of a man who tried to die by suicide after jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge.

“Kevin Hines is a mental health advocate, and he is a suicide survivor. He tells his story, which is incredibly powerful, and the effect that he's had since his attempt and the effect he's had in the suicide prevention field,” said co-chair Emily Warren.

Doors will open early for a resource fair at the Paramount for people to learn more about local agencies helping to fight suicide.

The movie screening is free, but you'll want to get tickets ahead of time. They can be reserved online.

The movie starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, with a discussion to follow.