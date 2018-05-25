Virginia House to Reconvene Next Week for Budget Work

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia House of Delegates plans to reconvene next week with plans to finalize a state budget.

GOP Speaker Kirk Cox announced Thursday that the House would gavel in on May 30.

Cox cancelled a House meeting earlier this week after the Senate delayed a vote Tuesday on the state budget. GOP Senate leaders said they needed another week to study a new budget proposal that includes Medicaid expansion.

The Senate is set meet May 29, and Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment said he expects a budget to pass.

The disagreement over Medicaid expansion has led to a lengthy stalemate on the state budget.

State government will shut down July 1 if no budget is passed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.