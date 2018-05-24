Quantcast

Thursday High School Sports Scores & Highlights

Brandon Lucas celebrates scoring a goal for Fluvanna County Brandon Lucas celebrates scoring a goal for Fluvanna County
Derek Domecq pitched a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts Derek Domecq pitched a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts
The Monticello girls lacrosse team is headed to the state tournament for the second year in a row The Monticello girls lacrosse team is headed to the state tournament for the second year in a row

Girls Lacrosse
Monticello 11, Western Albemarle 9
Albemarle 15, Patrick Henry 8

Boys Lacrosse
Western Albemarle 18, Monticello 3

Baseball
Western Albemarle 4, Monticello 0
Clarke 6, Madison County 1
Orange County 16, Patrick Henry 4
Louisa County 2, Midlothian 0
Albemarle 5, Harrisonburg 0
Stuarts Draft 7, Riverheads 5

Softball
Madison County 7, Clarke 2
Fluvanna County 8, Western Albemarle 3
Orange County 2, Albemarle 1

Boys Soccer
Fluvanna County 2, Monticello 1

Girls Soccer
Monticello 3, Fluvanna County 0

Girls Tennis
Albemarle 5, Massaponax 1
Western Albemarle 5, Turner Ashby 1